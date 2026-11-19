UFC has confirmed it will return to Fanatics Fest in 2027, announcing its participation in a November 19 post that directs fans to Friday’s ticket sale. The organizer lists the festival for June 24 through June 27 at the Javits Center in New York.

That is a four-day festival window, not a newly announced UFC fight card. The promotion’s confirmation does not name participating fighters, appearance times or individual activities. Fans hoping to meet a particular athlete still need the relevant programming announcement before choosing a day around that person.

Friday’s sale opens before the UFC appearance schedule

Public ticket sales begin November 20 at 10 a.m. Eastern, or 15:00 UTC. A separate window for previous Fanatics Fest ticket purchasers remains open until November 19 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. Buying tickets requires a Fanatics ONE account, according to the organizer’s current event information.

The published early adult prices include $55 for Thursday, Friday or Sunday and $70 for Saturday. A four-day adult pass is listed at $190, with a Friday-through-Sunday option at $160 and a Saturday-and-Sunday option at $120. Taxes and applicable fees are additional, so those figures are not all-in checkout totals.

Adult admission applies from age 13. For children aged two through twelve, the early-price schedule lists a four-day pass at $50 or a single day at $20, including Saturday. Children under two enter free. Families therefore need to use the age category applicable when the festival takes place, not when the tickets are bought.

It's official! UFC is returning to Fanatics Fest in 2027! Get your tickets this Friday! 🎟️ https://t.co/u8sIerSZMx pic.twitter.com/YXAdBoDWz2 — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2026

For fans waiting on the athlete lineup, the Flex Ticket provides one day of general admission rather than access to the entire festival. Its holder must choose a date by May 31, 2027, subject to remaining availability. Fanatics says it is priced at the Saturday rate and does not provide a refund or credit if a cheaper day is selected.

An ordinary single-day ticket can instead be exchanged for another available event day, but availability still applies. The organizer describes tickets as non-refundable and not eligible for resale. Paid autographs and photo opportunities are separate purchases requiring valid festival admission; a general-admission ticket is not a reservation with a specific UFC fighter.

What the previous UFC Experience offered

UFC’s July 14 announcement for the 2026 festival described an interactive attraction rather than a night of sanctioned bouts. It offered an Octagon photo opportunity, a striking challenge with a leaderboard, replica championship-belt photos and a broadcast-booth activity that produced a downloadable reaction video. Those are examples from the previous edition, not a confirmed 2027 attractions list.

That earlier schedule named Justin Gaethje, Alexandre Pantoja, Merab Dvalishvili and Alexa Grasso for meet-and-greets. Their inclusion last summer does not establish that any of them will return next June. Fanatics Fest also hosted boxing promotion, but the current UFC announcement does not promise a repeat of those sessions.

The organizer’s 2027 features page includes UFC among the leagues and brands associated with interactive attractions. It also distinguishes selected first-come, first-served photo opportunities included with admission from separately ticketed autograph and photo sessions. The full stage-programming schedule is still to come, leaving the exact UFC component to be detailed after this participation announcement.