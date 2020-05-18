UFC on ESPN 8 Salaries: Purses Range From Measly $10,000 To Cool $400,000

UFC on ESPN 8 Sees Wide Range Of Fighter Purses

UFC on ESPN 8 went down over the weekend, in Jacksonville Florida. This is the breakdown of the pay for each of the fighters on the card.

UFC on ESPN 8 was the final mark of a trilogy of events to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The UFC wanted to make a big return upon being the first sport to return from the athletic hiatus that has spanned the globe. This most recent card was the cherry on top, featuring a heavyweight main event between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem.

Now that the event is in the books, the only remaining question is how much these fighters got paid. Well the reports have trickled in, and it would appear that the aforementioned Overeem topped the fighter purses with a whopping $400,000 payday. On the other side of things is Don’Tale Mayes scrapped the bottom of the barrel with a loss in his sophomore effort, brining in a measly $10,000.

Here are the full fighter purses for UFC on ESPN 8:

Main Card

Alistair Overeem ($400,000) vs Walt Harris $75,000

Claudia Gadelha ($108,000) vs Angela Hill ($54,000)

Dan Ige ($100,000) vs Edson Barboza ($79,000)

Krzysztof Jotko ($108,000) vs Eryk Anders ($61,000)

Song Yadong ($96,000 + $50,000 FOTN Bonus) vs Marlon Vera ($65,000 + $50,000 FOTN Bonus)

Preliminary Card

Miguel Baeza ($24,000 + $50,000 POTN Bonus) vs Matt Brown ($85,000)

Kevin Holland ($52,000) vs Anthony Hernandez ($12,000)

Giga Chikadze: ($28,000) vs Irwin Rivera ($14,000)

Nate Landwehr ($26,000) vs Darren Elkins ($62,000)

Cortney Casey ($100,000 + $50,000 POTN Bonus) vs Mara Romero Borella ($20,000)

Rodrigo Nascimento ($20,000) vs Don’Tale Mayes ($10,000)

UFC on ESPN 8 was the final event to take place in Jacksonville, Florida for now. The plan is for the next event, UFC 250, to take place in Las Vegas, however the UFC has a backup location in Arizona if that does not work.