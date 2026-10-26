UFC Sets January 16 Dallas Return At American Airlines Center

Dallas has a date on the UFC’s 2027 schedule. The promotion has announced a Fight Night for Saturday, January 16, at American Airlines Center, bringing the Octagon back to the venue that hosted UFC 277 in July 2022.

The UFC posted its announcement on October 24, pairing a nighttime image of the arena and surrounding skyline with the January date. The full promotional graphic identifies American Airlines Center, while the written post directs supporters to register their interest and names Paramount+ for the live broadcast.

Ticket sales and the fight lineup remain pending

The arena’s own event listing independently confirms the year and city. It currently labels the general ticket sale as to be announced, rather than providing a public on-sale date. Registering interest through the promotion should therefore not be confused with confirmation that standard tickets have already gone on sale.

American Airlines Center lists doors at 2:30 p.m. and an event time of 4 p.m. Those venue entries are not a verified main-card broadcast schedule. The UFC announcement itself supplies no start time, and prospective viewers should wait for the final broadcast timetable rather than assume the arena’s entry is the television start.

Neither the original written announcement nor its attached poster identifies a main event or supporting bouts. That leaves the sporting shape of the card unresolved: the announcement establishes the destination, not a particular fighter’s return, a title opportunity or a confirmed matchup.

When the dust settles … we land in Texas 🤠 Register Your Interest: https://t.co/RyKsKh8Qy6 [ #UFCDallas | JAN 16 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/989vcQ8P8K — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2026

A return to the site of UFC 277

The earlier Dallas card had a very different billing. UFC 277 took place on July 30, 2022, with two championship fights at the same arena. Amanda Nunes regained the bantamweight belt against Julianna Peña by unanimous decision, with scores of 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43. Brandon Moreno stopped Kai Kara-France in the third round of the co-main event to take the interim flyweight title. Those results describe the previous visit, not fights announced for January.

The Dallas booking sits two weeks before UFC 336 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on January 30. That Canadian event already has Joshua Van’s flyweight title defense against Manel Kape and Carlos Prates against Michael Morales for the interim welterweight championship. These are separate cards; the Toronto title pairings should not be read as part of the Dallas lineup.

For U.S. audiences, the streaming designation follows the UFC’s seven-year Paramount agreement, which began in 2026 and covers both numbered events and Fight Nights. The deal moved those events onto Paramount+ without an additional pay-per-view charge for subscribers. Dallas ticketing, however, remains a separate in-person purchase.