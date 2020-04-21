UFC Cancels Next Four Events, Including May 9th Show

UFC Cancels Next Four Cards Due To Global Health Crisis

The future of upcoming UFC events was already a bit uncertain, given everything going on right now. However official word has come down, officially canceling the next several shows.

The UFC has been constantly resistant to the idea that they may need to postpone events. They fought tooth and nail to find a way to continue with 249, even after various commissions shut them down. Of course this would ultimately prove futile as that event, as well as others, would be forced to shut down.

Despite that, the UFC was still determined to be the first sporting event to get back to a regular schedule. An announced Mega Card on May 9th seemed to back up these sentiments. Although it was unclear where the card would take place, whether in the Apex Center in Las Vegas, or the highly touted Fight Island.

Now it seems like the chances of that event continuing on without a hitch are becoming increasingly unlikely. According to an official statement from the UFC, the next four scheduled events, including the card originally expected to take place on May 9th, have all be canceled. This includes events in Nebraska on April 25th, Oklahoma City on May 2nd, Sao Paulo on May 9th, and San Diego on May 19th.

Sao Paulo (May 9th) Due to the closing of Ibirapuera Gymnasium for the installation of a field hospital through September, UFC 250 will not continue as planned in Sao Paulo. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future

This does not come as a terrible surprise, given everything that is happening. Moreover this does not mean that the proposed mega card will not take place on May 9th, as it was already known that it was not happening in Brazil. However this does seem to complicate things a little more, unless of course Fight Island can get up and running by then.

