UFC Belt-Return Terms Are Not New, Erik Magraken Clarifies

Combat-sports lawyer Erik Magraken has revived discussion of UFC championship-belt contract language, while making clear that the provisions are not a new development. In an October 28 written post, he contrasted two excerpts about the physical trophy: one promising a belt to a championship-fight winner, the other describing a loan subject to return.

The shorter image contains a numbered belt provision saying the company will provide a championship belt if the participant wins the championship fight. It does not identify the fighter or agreement date in the visible crop. That single paragraph also does not establish what other terms might appear elsewhere in the underlying agreement.

Magraken presented the comparison as criticism of the company’s approach. His follow-up supplied the essential qualification, rather than announcing a fresh contract amendment or a demand directed at a particular champion.

btw – this is not a new development.

The UFC going from “we give our champions a belt” to “We only lend you a belt you must return on demand at your expense” is quite the corporate arc. pic.twitter.com/nukbjNEkb4 — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) October 28, 2026

The longer excerpt is headed Article XVI, covering intellectual-property use. Its belt language says the object remains Zuffa’s property and requires its return at the fighter’s expense within 48 hours of a written request. The request is a condition in the clause; the screenshot is not evidence that Zuffa has actually invoked it against anyone.

That section also requires prior written approval to use Zuffa’s intellectual property. Its examples extend beyond logos to descriptions identifying someone as a UFC champion, former champion, star or fighter. A further sentence distinguishes the promotion from a sanctioning organization and denies a fighter a property interest in the UFC title or championship status.

Matching wording appears on printed page 62 of the official record of a December 8, 2016 congressional hearing on mixed martial arts. The reproduced contract exhibit bears a January 3, 2013 federal-court filing stamp, case number 2:13-cv-00063-JLL-JAD. Its Article XVI includes the same return deadline, expense allocation and naming restrictions. This places that language in the public record well before this week’s post.

btw – this is not a new development. But seeing the clauses side by side amused me. It tells a bit of a story. — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) October 28, 2026

The naming issue also appears in a separate antitrust complaint filed by Brandon Vera and Pablo Garza against Zuffa on December 24, 2014. In the portion discussing ancillary rights, the plaintiffs alleged that contractual restrictions prevented fighters from promoting themselves using the UFC name without written permission, including advertising their former championship status with another promoter.

That passage sits within the plaintiffs’ broader argument about exclusive agreements and control of fighter identities. It is an allegation in a complaint, not a judicial finding that the provision is unlawful. It also addresses branding and commercial use, which should not be confused with proof that a champion has been ordered to surrender a particular physical belt.

How UFC describes the physical Legacy belt

Separately, UFC’s January 17, 2019 explanation of its Legacy Championship Belt describes how the trophy is awarded and maintained. The promotion said championship-bout winners would receive a personalized belt for use throughout their professional MMA careers. Later championship wins in the same division would be recorded through stones and engraving, rather than a separate belt for each victory.

Under that published system, an athlete winning titles in multiple weight classes receives a belt for each division. The left plate carries the champion’s name, weight class and country, with dates and locations added alongside stones marking championship victories. Once those spaces are filled, further wins can be represented on the right plate. The announcement also instructs athletes to provide the left plate to UFC when it needs updating.

Those public presentation details explain the personalized trophy fans see, but do not establish the contents of an individual fighter’s contract. The 2019 announcement, the historical court exhibit and Magraken’s present-day comparison are different records with different purposes. None should be treated as a newly released agreement covering every current champion, or as an announcement that UFC is collecting their belts.