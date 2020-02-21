UFC Auckland Weigh-In Results: Dan Hooker, Paul Felder Make Weight

All Fighters Make Weight For UFC Auckland

UFC Auckland goes down this weekend, with a highly anticipated main event. This is the results of the weigh-ins from Friday morning.

UFC Auckland features two fan favorite lightweights in the main event. Paul Felder will be looking to take out Dan Hooker in his backyard, in what promises to be an exciting match. The fight is hard to call, but it promises to deliver some serious violence, as both men are known to do.

In addition to that, the UFC Auckland card features two former title challengers, in Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Priscila Cachoeira. Moreover, veterans Angela Hill and Emil Meek will be on the bill, along with tons of other exciting prospects. Although welterweight competitor Takashi Sato made weight for the fight, his opponent Maki Pitolo is sick, therefore their bout has been cancelled.

Ahead of the fights, the athletes took to the scales Friday morning to make weight. These are the results of the weigh-ins:

Main Card (7pm ET, ESPN+)

Paul Felder (155.5) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Jim Crute (206) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Ben Sosoli (264) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (257)

Brad Riddell (154.5) vs. Magomed Mustafaev (156)

Kevin Aguilar (145.5) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (145)

Prelims (4pm ET, ESPN+)

Jalin Turner (155.5) vs. Joshua Culibao (155.5)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Emil Meek (171)

Callan Potter (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (171)

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs .Tyson Nam (125)

Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs. Shana Dobson (125.5)

Check out some of the highlights of the weigh-ins from Phil Murphy:

Paul Felder makes weight (155.5) for the #UFCAuckland main event. He’s the second on the scale. pic.twitter.com/MRBfWFD8UF — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) February 21, 2020

Dan Hooker weighs in at 156 pounds for the #UFCAuckland main event. He’s the first on the scale. pic.twitter.com/prBacfTFQE — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) February 21, 2020

Angela Hill is fighting for the SIXTH time in 11 months and took this fight halfway across the world on two weeks’ notice — after fighting three weeks ago She hits the strawweight number at 115 for #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/UPCxhJZ3M7 — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) February 21, 2020

UFC Auckland takes place on Saturday, February 22nd, live on ESPN+. The card has a much earlier start time of a 7pm main card on the east coast. The fights, and in particular the main event are sure to deliver.