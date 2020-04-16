Dana White says UFC Apex Will Host UFC Events for the Foreseeable Future

Dana White Reveals UFC Apex Will Host UFC Events for the Foreseeable Future

The UFC is planning on throwing a banger of a card on May 9th. Originally labeled as UFC 250, the organization announced a star-studded event including three title fights. Prior to that announcement, the scrambling around to find a location to hold their next set of events, which ultimately got postponed due to the global virus. However, UFC President Dana White has revealed that for the time being, all future events will be held at the UFC Apex center.

The UFC Apex will serve as an in-house mini home arena for the organizations. For wrestling fans, think of the WWE performance center down in Orlando, Florida. The building is a state-of-the-art, 130,000 square-foot production facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Furthermore, the building has more than 50,000 square feet of production space and over 70,000 square feet of office space.

Dana White tells Variety that UFC plans to use its Apex facility starting next month. This sounds like the most sensible solution in several ways, but as with everything right now governments will have the final call.https://t.co/Sdf83Z6hr8 — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) April 15, 2020

Dana Speaks on the UFC Apex Center

For Dana White, the goal is to have the Apex Center up and running by the end of the month. He spoke to Variety.com and spoke about the Apex and its significance.

“We built the (UFC) APEX facility next door just in time to save the day from this pandemic. Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month (May) and for the foreseeable future. The whole business has been on a killer run since these guys Endeavor, (UFC Parent Company) got involved. Don’t ever bet against Endeavor,” said Dana.

The Future of the UFC

As long as fighters are inside of the continental US, the Apex serves as a secure home base that the UFC can monitor at all times. However, fighters on the roster who live overseas will still be out of luck at this time due to the virus.

Perhaps once the UFC runs out of American fighters, the promotion will reveal their idea of Fight Island. Until then, the UFC Apex will be the home of all fights for the near future.