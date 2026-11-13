UFC 334 Weigh-In Results: Ciryl Gane Makes 242.6, Two Fighters Miss

Ciryl Gane weighed 242.6 pounds and Josh Hokit came in at 231.4 at Friday’s UFC 334 official weigh-ins, putting both men inside the heavyweight championship limit for Saturday’s main event at Madison Square Garden. Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes each registered 135 pounds for the women’s bantamweight title fight.

Two fighters missed their non-title limits. Terrance McKinney weighed 160.2 pounds for his lightweight matchup with Jim Miller, while the UFC’s published results list Juan Diaz at 136.4 for his bantamweight assignment against Alatengheili. The promotion recorded all 26 scheduled competitors, plus title-fight backup Joselyne Edwards.

McKinney’s reading put him 4.2 pounds above the 156-pound non-title lightweight allowance. The UFC says he forfeits 30 percent of his purse to Miller. His separate announcement about moving to welterweight is a different development from the full-card scale results.

Two title fights clear the scales

The heavyweight headliners were separated by 11.2 pounds. Both remained comfortably below the 265-pound title ceiling, with no extra one-pound allowance available for a championship contest. Their weigh-ins leave Saturday’s scheduled main event intact.

Harrison and Nunes met the stricter 135-pound championship mark rather than the 136-pound limit used for non-title bantamweight fights. Edwards also weighed 134.8 as the designated backup. Her scale appearance is not an additional booked contest.

Amanda Nunes makes championship weight ⚖️ The co-main event is now official! [ #UFC334 | November 14 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/fVbgYgef0s — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 13, 2026

McKinney and Diaz miss their limits

Diaz’s published 136.4-pound reading is 0.4 above the non-title bantamweight limit. The official results note the miss but do not specify a purse deduction for him. No percentage penalty should be assumed from the separate sanction announced for McKinney.

Donte Johnson and Cesar Almeida are listed at a 190-pound catchweight, weighing 189 and 189.6 respectively. Those measurements therefore belong against the published catchweight, not the usual middleweight ceiling. Stephen Thompson weighed 170.6 ahead of his planned final MMA appearance against Charles Radtke, who came in at 170.8.

Complete UFC 334 official weights

All measurements below are in pounds. The card divisions and running-order blocks follow the UFC’s official November 13 results. The backup is listed separately from the 13 scheduled bouts.

Main card — 9 p.m. ET

Heavyweight title — Ciryl Gane (242.6) vs. Josh Hokit (231.4)

Women’s bantamweight title — Kayla Harrison (135) vs. Amanda Nunes (135)

Middleweight — Caio Borralho (185.4) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (186)

Welterweight — Uros Medic (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.4)

Flyweight — Bilal Hasan (125.4) vs. Luis Gurule (125.2)

Prelims — 7 p.m. ET

Welterweight — Stephen Thompson (170.6) vs. Charles Radtke (170.8)

Lightweight — Drew Dober (155.4) vs. Chris Duncan (155.4)

Lightweight — Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Terrance McKinney (160.2)

190-pound catchweight — Donte Johnson (189) vs. Cesar Almeida (189.6)

Early prelims — 5 p.m. ET

Lightweight — Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Melquizael Costa (155.4)

Women’s bantamweight — Macy Chiasson (134.8) vs. Bia Mesquita (135.8)

Bantamweight — Alatengheili (135.6) vs. Juan Diaz (136.4)

Lightweight — Evan Elder (156) vs. Samuel Sanches (153.6)

Women’s bantamweight title backup — Joselyne Edwards, 134.8 pounds.

UFC 334 takes place November 14 in New York, with every card segment carried on Paramount+ in the United States. Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled for 6 p.m. ET; those faceoffs are separate from the official morning measurements above.