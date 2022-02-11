 Skip to Content

UFC 271 Weigh-In Results: Israel Adesanya & Robert Whittaker Make Weight, William Knight Misses By 12lbs

Fighters step on the scale to make weight for UFC 271.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

UFC 271 Weigh-In Results: Israel Adesanya & Robert Whittaker Make Weight, William Knight Misses By 12lbs
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

It’s time to make things official for UFC 271.

Before the UFC heads back to Houston this Saturday, fighters must first step on the scales and make weight. 

Israel Adesanya takes on rival Robert Whittaker in a highly-anticipated rematch. The two from down under will headline the second UFC pay-per-view of the year. The card also features a heavyweight clash between Tai Tuivasa and hometown hero Derrick Lewis. 

Weigh-in Results

Main Card: (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Robert Whittaker (184)
  • Derrick Lewis (266) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)
  • Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Derek Brunson (185)
  • Kyler Phillips (136) vs. Marcelo Rojo (136)
  • Bobby Green (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Prelims: (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265)
  • Roxanne Modafferi (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)
  • Alex Perez (128*) vs. Matt Schnell (126)
  • William Knight (218*) vs. Maxim Grishin (206)

Early Prelims: (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Mana Martinez (136) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (136)
  • Alex Hernandez (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)
  • Carlos Ulberg (204) vs. Fabio Cherant (206)
  • AJ Dobson (185) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Sergey Morozov (135)
  • Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs. Blood Diamond (170)

**Alex Perez misses weight by 2lbs on first attempt.

**William Knight misses weight by 12lbs, fight against Maxim Grishin will now be at heavyweight. Knight will been fined 40% of his purse, a source tells MiddleEasy.

See the full video here:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Israel Adesanya
(Video) Israel Adesanya Passionately Defends Joe Rogan Over N-Word Controversy: 'F*ck The Noise'
← Read Last Post
Image of Sean O'Malley on Instagram: @sugaseanmma
Don't Expect Sean O'Malley To Compete On Another UFC Card Headlined By Conor McGregor
Read Next Post →