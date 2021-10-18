UFC 269 Fight Card: A Promotion’s Final PPV Event Of Year Featuring 2 Title Fights And Masvidal-Edwards Grudge Match

The best is usually saved for last. At least that’s what it looks like for the UFC in 2021.

Two Titles On The Line

UFC 269, which happens on December 11th, is proving to be an event for the ages. The show which will go down in Las Vegas, Nevada features a bar-burner in the main event. Dustin Poirier will get another shot at undisputed gold when he takes on UFC Lightweight Champion, Charles Oliveira.

This isn’t the only title fight that will take place at UFC 269. In the co-headliner, Amanda Nunes will look defend her bantamweight title for the first time in 2 years. She has been rebooked to fight Julianna Pena after having their original fight falling out in August due to COVID-19.

Much More

The fun doesn’t stop there, it merely begins.

While the card was also supposed to have Brandon Moreno’s trilogy fight against Deveison Figueiredo, the rematch would be moved to make room for another great match… Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards.

The two would finally come to terms with the UFC and will finally settle their beef on December 11th. ‘Rocky’ looks to get his revenge on Masvidal for punching him back in a 2019 altercation. He also looks to secure a title shot he’s been craving ever since joining the UFC.

Masvidal looks to bounce back from his first KO loss in 50 pro fights. ‘Gamebred’ is down to show he’s still game after being beaten by the champ Kamaru Usman twice.

The undercard will also have some big features with notable names. Former UFC Champions Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt are back to take on some hungry contenders. Rising star Sean O’Malley will have a shot to crack the top 15 when he faces off against the ranked Raulian Paiva.

The Full Card

Here is the full UFC 269 card:

Main Card:

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

Prelims:

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Andre Muniz vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley