UFC 269 Commentary And Broadcast Crew Revealed, Includes Joe Rogan

Behind every great UFC event, lies a great team working behind it all.

This theme will not change as the promotion makes its last pay-per-view stop in 2021 for UFC 269. The two men in the marquee are UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira and former interim champ Dustin Poirier. They will compete under the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nevada– the fight capitol of the world.

The card is star-studded with names from top to bottom, including fighters such as Amanda Nunes, Cody Garbrandt, Sean O’Malley, Dominick Cruz and so much more. The event is not only stacked with notable names in the fights, however. Its broadcasting team has shaped up nicely as well, with MMA Junkie confirming the lineup.

Commentary Crew

‘The A-Team’ will return to commentate at UFC 269. The ‘A’ in team stands for Jon Anik as he takes play-by-play duties once again this weekend. Alongside him are color commentators Joe Rogan and former UFC double-champion Daniel Cormier.

Rogan returns for his first back-to-back show since UFC 264 in July. He has been missing for some events earlier this fall. After making his commentary return at UFC 268, he is back to where he belongs.

The trio have shared many memories cageside and the train will keep on rolling for the team as they fast approach UFC 269. They have reacted to some incredible fights over the past few years and they are in for another treat, when they witness the massive card.

Octagon Announcer

No COVID-19? No problem.

Bruce Buffer would miss his first numbered UFC event in years when UFC 267 occurred. A positive COVID-19 test would prevent Buffer from doing what he does best: announcing. The beloved UFC announcer would miss out on this one, but as soon as he recovered, he would be back on track at UFC 268, shouting lines in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden in NYC.

With his health once again intact, the veteran voice of the Octagon will close out 2021’s last PPV event with a bang.

Roving Reporter

Interview duties fall to no other than Megan Olivi this time around.

Olivi will be reporting in live, offering pre-fight and post-fight interviews for the night’s biggest winners. She will also provide live updates as the card progresses through the night.

Desk Analysts

‘That’s one more for the Bad Guy.’

Former UFC title challenger and MMA star Chael Sonnen will be featured as a desk analyst for UFC 269 alongside top contender Anthony Smith. Michael Eaves and Jon Anik will split duties as desk hosts.