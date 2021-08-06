UFC 265 Weigh-Ins: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane Interim Heavyweight Title Fight Set

This weekend the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Houston, Texas for a heavyweight clash with gold on the line. This is the weigh-in results for UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane.

As much as the UFC 265 main event bout between Lewis and Gane should be a fun one, it is not without some controversy. Namely people feel like the interim title is unnecessary, as it comes just a few short months after Francis Ngannou won the heavyweight belt.

Aside from this, the co-main event was originally slated to be a title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña, but the champ was forced out. Instead we will be seeing former featherweight king Jose Aldo face off against Pedro Munhoz.

UFC 265 Complete Weigh-In Results

Before the fighters take to the Octagon for UFC 265 on Saturday, they must first hit the scales for the early weigh-ins. Because this is a pay-oer-view card with fans in attendance, there will be ceremonial weigh-ins later on Friday evening, with face-offs commencing thereafter.

One fighter came in heavy, as Manel Kape weighed in at 129lb for his flyweight bout with Ode Osbourne. It is unclear at the time of writing if the

Below are the complete weigh-in results for UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Derrick Lewis (264.5lb) vs Ciryl Gane (247lb)

Jose Aldo (136lb) vs Pedro Munhoz (135lb)

Michael Chiesa (170.5lb) vs Vicente Luque (170lb)

Angela Hill (115lb) vs Tecia Torres (115lb)

Casey Kenney (136lb) vs Song Yadong (135.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Rafael Fiziev (155lb) vs Bobby Green (156lb)

Vince Morales (136lb) vs Drako Rodriguez (136lb)

Ed Herman (205.5lb) vs Alonzo Menifield (204.5lb)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115lb) vs Jessica Penne (116lb)

Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

Manel Kape ( 129lb ) vs Ode Osbourne (125lb)

) vs Ode Osbourne (125lb) Anderson Dos Santos (135.5lb) vs Miles Johns (136lb)

Melissa Gatto (124lb) vs Victoria Leonardo (125lb)

Johnny Munoz (135.5lb) vs Jamey Simmons (136lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

Championship O F F I C I A L 🏆 🇫🇷 @Ciryl_Gane is ready for #UFC265. pic.twitter.com/rqGXKFGLhJ — UFC (@ufc) August 6, 2021