UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 Sells 1.8 Million PPV Buys, Second Most In UFC History

Ahead of UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3, Dana White made it clear that this would be one of the best selling PPV events in the promotion’s history. This turned out to be the case, as reports indicate that the event is the second highest selling card of all time.

After Poirier avenged his 2014 loss McGregor by knocking out the Irishman in January, it only made sense that these two bitter rivals would meet in the Octagon for a third time. This would happen in the main event for UFC 264, but would conclude with Conor suffering a broken tibia at the end of the first round.

Anticipation was certainly high for this massive rubber match, and that absolutely translated into pay-per-view buys. According to reports, this event sold 1.8 million buys globally, making it the second highest selling event in UFC history, if these reports are accurate.

UFC 264 Was The Success, And Conor McGregor Is A Mega Star

If these numbers are correct, UFC 264: that’s emporia versus Conor McGregor 3 has surpassed their second fight as the second highest selling pay-per-view of all time. This is certainly a massive accomplishment, and a testament to how highly anticipated this rubber match was.

In addition to that, that leaves Conor McGregor having been a part of eight of the 10 biggest pay-per-views in UFC history. It was already clear that he Is the biggest star in the promotion, and in the entire combat sports world, but this is just further proof of that incredible fact.

After getting his leg broken at UFC 264, it will be interesting to see how long Conor McGregor takes before he fights again, and if it will be against Dustin Poirier for a fourth time, as all parties involved have suggested. If that does happen, you can expect this record to be broken once again.