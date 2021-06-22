Report: Israel Adesanya Secures $500k for UFC 263, Diaz Collects $250k

UFC 263 was a financial success for the promotion and the fighters, including Israel Adesanya and Nate Diaz. According to reports, Adesanya made at last $500,000, while Diaz pocketed around $250,000.

UFC 263

For the most part, it appeared that Israel Adesanya was toying with his food inside of the cage with Vettori. Straight whipping leg kicks kept Marvin honest and out of his striking distance. Adesanya slipped, planted, and countered Vettori for the majority of the fight. Additionally, he stuffed the majority of Marvin’s takedowns. And, when Vettori finally landed a takedown, Adesanya could either stand up or completely reverse positioning in his favor.

Scorecards favored

Diaz came up short in his matchup against Leon Edwards. Edwards was in control for the majority of the fight, using his distancing and textbook striking to outland Diaz. However, all of that went out of the window for fans once Diaz rocked Leon late in the 5th round of the fight.

Edwards had to clinch up to survive but was ultimately able to get the victory.

UFC 263 Payouts, Headlined by Israel Adesanya

Regardless of the results, both Adesanya and Diaz secured the bag. Diaz made more than a champion that night in Deiveson Figueiredo. First, let’s look at the released estimated payouts for UFC 263 reported by MMA Fighting.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view) Israel Adesanya ($500,000) def. Marvin Vettori ($350,000) Brandon Moreno ($100,000) def. Deiveson Figueiredo ($210,000) Leon Edwards ($110,000) def. Nate Diaz ($250,000) Belal Muhammad ($80,000) def. Demian Maia ($175,000) Paul Craig ($55,000) def. Jamahal Hill ($28,000) Prelims (ESPN) Brad Riddell ($40,000) def. Drew Dober ($87,000) Eryk Anders ($75,000) def. Darren Stewart ($45,000) Lauren Murphy ($70,000) def. Joanne Calderwood ($51,000) Movsar Evloev ($36,000) def. Hakeem Dawodu ($55,000) Early Prelims (ESPN+) Pannie Kianzad ($28,000) def. Alexis Davis ($43,000) Terrance McKinney ($12,000) def. Matt Frevola ($23,000) Steven Peterson ($23,000) def. Chase Hooper ($37,000) Fares Ziam ($14,000) def. Luigi Vendramini ($15,000) Carlos Felipe ($25,000) def. Jake Collier ($28,000)

As always, the reported payouts towards the fighters are merely an estimation.