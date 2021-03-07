UFC 259 Results: Islam Makhachev Dominates Drew Dober (Highlights)

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protégé Islam Makhachev made a statement in his message to the Lightweight division against the striking standout, Drew Dober. The heavy favorite would play it right by the oddsmakers.

Round 1

Islam Makhachev takes Drew Dober in the very first minute of the fight. Once on top, Dober seized control of Makhachev’s left leg not allowing him to advance positions. The two were stuck in a standstill, with Dober preventing the Dagestani wrestler from passing. However, 2 minutes in, Makhachev passed into side control and later took the back. The Russian would lock in a tight armbar. Dober would defend and eventually get out, ending the round.

Round 2

Makhachev starts the sequel strong. Closing the distance early, Makhachev gets a beautiful takedown over the American. Pressing against the cage, Dober attempts to use the barrier to get up on his feet. Despite the will to get up, Makhachev pressed down and used his wrestling prowess to lock control of his legs with extreme pressure on the top position. Being the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russian fighter would continue the family legacy by dominating Dober on the ground. Elbow after elbow, minute after minute of control time for nearly undefeated prospect to end the round.

Round 3

Enter the final round. Makhachev continues the onslaught with a repeating trip to take Dober on Dagestani airlines with the destination being the middle of the Octagon. Not having too much time to react, the durable Dober would jump guard. This was the beginning to the end. Makhachev would overpower Dober once again on the ground, transitioning into a slick arm triangle just seconds after securing the takedown. At 1 minute and 37 seconds of the last round, Dober’s will would be broken as a series of taps emerged from the bottom.

Official Decision: Islam Makhachev def. Drew Dober via sub (arm triangle) (R3, 1:37)

