UFC 259 Results: Aleksandar Rakic Outpoints Thiago Santos For Unanimous Decision Victory (Highlights)

In a fight that may well decide the next number 1. contender at Light Heavyweight, Thiago Santos takes on Aleksandar Rakic in a matchup the promises fireworks. Both fighters share similarities in their styles, but only one will take away the victory.

Round 1

Rakic takes the centre of the octagon early. Both men exchange leg kicks early. Rakic lands a rapid head kick on Santos’ forearm guard. Santos catches a body kick from Rakic and lands a right straight. Rakic lands a heavy calf kick, and then a roundhouse to the body. Relatively low output from both fighters in the first round, but Rakic is pressuring more so far.

Round 1: 10-9 Rakic

Round 2

Rakic takes the centre of the octagon once again and is throwing low leg kicks from the outside. Santos lunges forward with a blitz of punches. They clinch up, as Rakic takes the dominant over-under position pressing Santos against the cage. Santos swings wildly as they break from the clinch. Santos checks a leg kick, and then lands one of his own. Counter left from Rakic lands as Snota lunges in. Flying knee attempt from Rakic as the round comes to an end. Still low output from both fighters, but Rakic is certainly throwing consistently more than Santos.

Round 2: 10-9 Rakic

Round 3

Change in demeanour for Santos who comes out pressuring Rakic. He lands a hard roundhouse to the body and then shoots for a takedown which Rakic defends. Another hard body roundhouse lands for Santos. Rakic appears more cautious this round, with Santos starting to implement his kicks to good effect. Rakic shoots for a takedown, Santos defends but is clinched against the cage. Very little action occurs following their break from the clinch, and the round ends.

Round 2: 10-9 Santos

Official Decision: Aleksandar Rakic wins via Unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Check the highlights below:

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1368407126251614208