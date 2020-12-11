The leading mixed martial arts organization in the world is back this weekend, with UFC 256. This is the results of Friday’s early weigh-ins.

In an unprecedented fashion, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will be headlining two consecutive pay-per-view events when he competes at UFC 256. This time around, he will be facing off against top contender Brandon Moreno, after both men earned quick victories in their UFC 255 contests. In addition to this exciting 125b title fight, the co-main event is a pivotal matchup at the top of the lightweight division, as Tony Ferguson looks to rebound from his first loss in seven years when he takes on the always dangerous Charles Olivera. This event has had some setbacks over the last few weeks, but all things considered this is a pretty decent event from top to bottom.

UFC 256 Weigh-In Results

As always, the fighters looking to compete at UFC 256 must first weigh in on the scales. First to weigh in on Friday was the champ Figueiredo, who made the 124.5lb mark with no issues, despite his past weight cutting troubles. His opponent also weighed in at 124.5lb, solidifying their title fight. Also making weight was main event backup Manel Kape, who weighed 124.5lb.

These are the results from the weigh-ins for UFC 256:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm ET/7pm PT)

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (124.5lb) vs Brandon Moreno (124.5lb)

Tony Ferguson (155lblb) vs Charles Oliveira (154.5lb)

Mackenzie Dern (lb) vs Virna Jandiroba (115lb)

Kevin Holland (185lb) vs Jacare Souza (185.5lb)

Junior Dos Santos (lb) vs Ciryl Gane (lb)

Prelim Card (ESPN2, ESPN+, 8pm ET/5pm PT)

Daniel Pineda (145.5lb) vs Cub Swanson (lb)

Rafael Fiziev (155.5lb) vs Renato Moicano (155lb)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5lb) vs Gavin Tucker (146lb)

Sam Hughes (115.5lb) vs Tecia Torres (155.5lb)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT)

Peter Barrett (lb) vs Chase Hooper (145.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

