The biggest promotion in MMA is back on pay-per-view this weekend, with UFC 255 going down in Las Vegas. This is the results of Friday’s early weigh-ins.

Sitting atop the card for this weekend’s UFC is not one, but two flyweight title fights. In the men’s flyweight division, Deiveson Figueiredo will be looking to make the first defense of his title, against Alex Perez. Originally the bout was expected to be against former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt, but injury forced the challenger out. Then on the women’s side of things Valentina Shevchenko hopes to continue her dominant reign when she takes on Jennifer Maia in the co-main event. Also featured on the card are notable names like Mike Perry, Cynthia Calvillo, Shogun Rua, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

UFC 255 Weigh-In Results

As per usual, before the competitors can throw down for UFC 255 on Saturday night, they must first take on the scales on Friday. Champion Deiveson Figueiredo has had some troubles making weight in the past, but this proved to not be an issue. Additionally Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5lb after some troubling comments earlier in the day about not being able to cut the weight. He will still fight Tim Means, but will be forfeiting 30% of his purse for missing weight.

Here are the UFC 255 weigh-in results:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm ET/7PM PT)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125lb) vs Alex Perez (124.5lb)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5lb) vs Jennifer Maia (124.5lb)

Mike Perry ( 175.5lb ) vs Tim Means (171lb)

) vs Tim Means (171lb) Cynthia Calvillo (124.5lb) vs Katlyn Chookagian (125.75lb)

Paul Craig (205.5lb) vs Mauricio Rua (205.5lb)

Prelim Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8pm ET/5pm PT)

Brandon Moreno (125lb) vs Brandon Royval (125.5lb)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5lb) vs Jordan Wright (185lb)

Ariane Lipski (126lb) vs Antonina Shevchenko (125lb)

Nicolas Dalby (170lb) vs Daniel Rodriguez (170.5lb)

Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT)

Jared Gooden (171lb) vs Alan Jouban (170.5lb)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5lb) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5lb)

Louis Cosce (170lb) vs Sasha Palatnikov (170.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

⚖️ = 125lbs We've got ourselves a main event! Deiveson Figueiredo is set!#UFC255 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/agNBVGrLAA — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 20, 2020

⚖️ = 124.5lbs The challenger is ready! Alex Perez is here for Gold 🙌#UFC255 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/IjQkbwv0Xi — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 20, 2020

⚖️ = 124.5lbs No problem for @BulletValentina!#UFC255 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/MWU3YeclKr — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 20, 2020

⚖️ = 124.5lbs The women's flyweight title is up for grabs! Jennifer Maia makes weight no problem 👊#UFC255 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/zI8PwIWb3o — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 20, 2020

⚖️ = 205.5lbs Shogun Rua makes weight for his rematch against Paul Craig!#UFC255 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/oByrEgs0iX — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 20, 2020

⚖️ = 205.5lbs Paul Craig is ready for his rematch! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#UFC255 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/0jGC8Rz78E — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 20, 2020

Mike Perry misses the welterweight mark — coming in at 175.5 pounds for his #UFC255 fight — then dabs. pic.twitter.com/0ZJOU4S1Hr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 20, 2020