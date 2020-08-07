UFC 255 will play host to two big flyweight title fights on November 21.

As per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Deiveson Figueiredo will defended his newly-won 125-pound crown against former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. In addition, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Jennifer Maia.

The bouts are not officially announced, but were confirmed by UFC president Dana White. UFC 255 has no official location as of yet, either.

Figueiredo Gets Big Title Defense

Figueiredo won the vacant flyweight strap last month following a dominant performance against Joseph Benavidez. In total, the Brazilian — who also signed a new six-fight deal according to Ariel Helwani — is 8-1 since signing with the promotion in 2017.

Soon after, Garbandt reiterated his desire of moving down to the flyweight division and despite Figueiredo seemingly being against it for the time being, that’s the plan in store.

Garbrandt snapped a three-fight losing streak following his emphatic knockout win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 in June.

Maia Gets Opportunity

Meanwhile, Shevchenko will face a new foe than previously planned.

“Bullet” was originally set to defend her crown against Joanne Calderwood at UFC 251. However, an injury forced the champion out of action.

Calderwood would put her title shot on the line against Maia at UFC Vegas 5 this past weekend and it was a risk that didn’t pay off as the latter would ultimately earn the first-round submission win to get the next crack at Shevchenko. Maia has three wins in her last four outings overall.

Shevchenko last defended her title against Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247 in February.