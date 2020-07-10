UFC 251 goes down this weekend, with three title fights filling up the top of the bill. Before the fighters could step into the cage on Saturday, they had to step on the scale for Friday’s early weigh-ins.

UFC 251 will be the first event to be held on the novel Fight Island, kicking off four events in two weeks. It was originally supposed to feature Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns, but when the challenger tested positive for COVID-19 Jorge Masvidal agreed to step up on a week’s notice for the fight. In addition to that highly anticipated contest, Max Holloway attempts to recapture his featherweight strap in a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, and Jose Aldo faces Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight belt.

Top to bottom, UFC 251 is a super stacked card, filled with plenty of fan favorites. However before the fights can take place, everybody had to step on the scale to make weight. All three of the title fights are left with no issue, as everyone hit their respective marks, but two fighters did miss weight on the Early Prelim Card.

UFC 251 Complete Weigh In Results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10pm EST)

Kamaru Usman (170lb) vs Jorge Masvidal (170lb)

Alexander Volkanovski (145lb) vs Max Holloway (145lb)

Petr Yan (135lb) vs Jose Aldo (135lb)

Jessica Andrade (115lb) vs Rose Namajunas (116lb)

Amanda Ribas (126lb) vs Paige VanZant (126lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST)

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5lb) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205lb)

Elizeu Zaleski (171lb) vs Muslim Salikhov (171lb)

Makwan Amirkhani (146lb) vs Danny Henry (146lb)

Leonardo Santos (156lb) vs Roman Bogatov (155.5lb)

Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 6pm EST)

Marcin Tybura (252lb) vs Maxim Grishin (223lb)

Raulian Paiva ( 129lb ) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126lb)

vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126lb) Karol Rosa (136lb) vs Vanessa Melo ( 141lb )

) Davey Grant (136lb) vs Martin Day (136lb)

Raulian Paiva missed the flyweight limit by 3lb, while Karol Rosa came in a staggering 5lb over the bantamweight mark. Both fights will continue at a catchweight, with Paiva forfeiting 20% of his purse, and Rosa giving up 30% of hers.

Weigh In Highlights