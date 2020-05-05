UFC 251 in Perth, Australia has Officially Been Postponed Indefinitely

UFC 251 Officially Postponed

All systems are a go for UFC 249. The fully updated line up of the card seems to be coming to fruition. The testing of the fighters is all aligned and the location is set. Which is what the UFC has wanted, to continue out their schedule and entertain the fans. However, it looks like they won’t be able to successfully cash out in all of their events. As of now, UFC 251 is officially postponed. So, fans of Valentina Shevchenko and Joanne Calderwood will have to wait a bit longer to see them throw down. As well as Alexander Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway.

UFC 251 was set to take place in Perth, Australia at the Perth Arena. The event would have identified as the promotion’s second visit to Perth, since UFC 221 in February 2018. However, due to the event happening on foreign soil, the UFC simply couldn’t regulate the event and has to follow Australian guidelines.

Announcing That UFC 251 is Postponed

The UFC took to social media to announce the postponement of the event. And, while the event won’t happen on it’s planned scheduled date, it’s still set to happen in the near future.

UFC Australia Twitter

“Due to current state and national restrictions on public gatherings and travel, UFC 251 originally scheduled for Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, June 7th has been postponed. UFC looks forward to returning to Perth in the near future with a PPV Event in partnership with tourism Western Australia. Fans can register their interest to receive date, ticketing, and bout information at UFC.com/Perth” wrote the organization.

Rescheduling the Card

Prior to the announcement, Valentina Shevchenko already announced that she would be pulled from the event due to injury. Additionally, the card was still in its beginning stages of being created, with only an estimated 3 announced fights.

Perhaps if “Fight Island” would have existed sooner, the UFC wouldn’t have to worry about international policies.