Watch UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs. Ferguson’ Press Conference live stream

The Promotion Is Staging Pre-fight UFC 249 Presser To Hype The Upcoming PPV MMA Event

Before the UFC 248 ceremonial weigh-ins festivities, promotion kick off the UFC 249 PPV pre-fight press conference, the event will go down from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 18, 2020.

The main headliner features a highly anticipated lightweight title fight where champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his strap on the line against Tony Ferguson. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, former women’s Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will meet Jessica Andrade in a rematch.

Hope nothing would happen until their fight as previously Khabib and Ferguson fight scrapped off whopping four times.

In the presser, fight fans and journalists will ask questions from their favorite athletes.

