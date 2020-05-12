UFC 249 Fight Purses: Tony Ferguson Nets Half A Million Dollars, Justin Gaethje Scores $300,000

UFC 249 Disclosed Fighter Salaries Revealed

UFC 249 went down over the weekend, in Jacksonville, Florida. Now the official disclosed fighter pay has been revealed, with some of the fighters cashing in on some good paydays.

As the first major sporting event to take place since this global health crisis, the UFC wanted to put on a big show for this event. Therefore the card was filled to the brim with exciting fighters, with some high stakes. The card would deliver too, bringing a night full of nearly nonstop action from start to finish.

Of course, these fighters do not fight for free. Following the event, the official fight purses for UFC 249 have been released, with main eventer Tony Ferguson being the top earner, taking in $500,000. His opponent Justin Gaethje was not far behind him, earning $300,000 in his victory.

Check out the full salaries below:

Main Card

Justin Gaethje ($350,000) def. Tony Ferguson ($500,000)

Henry Cejudo ($350,000) def. Dominick Cruz ($300,000)

Francis Ngannou ($260,000) def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik ($80,000)

Calvin Kattar ($116,100) def. Jeremy Stephens ($46,900)

Greg Hardy ($180,000) def. Yorgan de Castro ($12,000)

Prelims

Anthony Pettis ($310,000) def. Donald Cerrone ($200,000)

Aleksei Oleinik ($160,000) def. Fabricio Werdum ($100,000)

Carla Esparza ($102,000) def. Michelle Waterson ($60,000)

Vicente Luque ($180,000) def. Niko Price ($57,000)

Bryce Mitchell ($54,000) def. Charles Rosa ($24,000)

Ryan Spann ($50,000) def. Sam Alvey ($65,000)

It is important to keep in mind that these UFC 249 fight purses do not include bonuses. So you can add an extra $100,000 for Justin Gaethje, as well as $50,000 for both Tony Ferguson and Francis Ngannou. Additionally Jeremy Stephens was docked 30% of his purse, after missing weight for his fight.

All in all, this was a pretty decent night of earnings for the fighters. Of course, given the circumstances that they are fighting in, one can only hope it would be like that.