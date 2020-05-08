(Video) Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz UFC 249 Faceoffs

Title Fight Headliners Face Off With Each Other

The two title fights taking place at UFC 249 on Saturday were both made official after all four fighters made the weight. Now all that was left was for them to face off with each other before they step inside the Octagon.

Ferguson and Gaethje’s faceoff saw plenty of mutual respect for each other as the pair — competing for the interim lightweight title — shook hands with next to no drama involved. Ferguson was notably wearing his trademark shades and carrying a baseball in his right hand.

You can watch the faceoff below:

Ferguson vs Gaethje. 🏆 The Octagon returns in 24 hours. Get the #UFC249 E+ PPV now ➡️ https://t.co/E0s98yvzlq pic.twitter.com/6BszJfEXpa — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2020

The faceoff between the participants of the bantamweight title fight was more noteworthy as a whole. As he has done in recent fights, Cejudo brought props with him. This time, the faces of his last few opponents on pillows, including one of Cruz, as he kicked them towards the media.

It did draw a smile out of Cruz who quickly returned to a serious and focused expression as the two shared words with each other as they went their separate ways.

You can watch that below:

UFC 249 takes place Saturday night with a stacked card at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.