UFC 249 Countdown And PPV Opener Have Been Released, So Get Hyped!

Countdown And Cold Open Released For UFC 249

This weekend’s massive UFC 249 fight card marks the return of major sports, since this global health crisis began taking over. If that is not already enough to excite you, the UFC just released some videos that will surely get you hyped for the event.

Okay sure, UFC 249 is not happening in it’s original Las Vegas destination, nor does it have Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event slot. Nevertheless the card is stacked all the way through with stellar fights and fan favorite fighters. Top to bottom this will be a fun card to watch, even if it were not the only sporting event taking place.

Now it is fight week, and fans are chomping at the bit, overwhelmed with excitement for this card. Per the usual, the UFC has kicked fight week off right, by uploaded the UFC 249 Countdown show to YouTube. This gives fans an inside look at the last bit of training the main and co-main event fighters went through, before this major fight week.

This Countdown video does a great job setting the scene, and telling the story of what led us to these fights. They detail how the previous UFC 249 was canceled, and how Justin Gaethje stepped up to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov. That’s not even beginning to touch on the wild story of Dominick Cruz returning after near four years, directly into a title fight.

This Countdown video comes just on the back of a preview of sorts, that was also released by the UFC. Not only that, but they also decided to share the cold open to the event’s PPV, narrated by Ron Pearlman.

BOOOOOOM!!!! Here we go. Finally….. we are BACK. It’s FIGHT WEEK, @ TonyFergusonXT vs @ Justin_Gaethje this Saturday LIVE on @espn pic.twitter.com/bgX7Wujf5s — danawhite (@danawhite) May 3, 2020

All of these together is without a doubt enough to get anyone excited for UFC 249, this Saturday.