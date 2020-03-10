Here’s UFC 248’s Medical Suspensions And Salaries, Adesanya Needs Foot x-rays

UFC 248 Medical Suspensions Revealed

UFC 248 was full of exciting fights. Especially if you negate the main event. Regardless of the last fight of the night, the bout that stole the show was Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The ladies competed in the co-main event of the night for Weili’s UFC strawweight championship. She was able to successfully defend her belt, but not without both women rearranging each other’s faces in the process. UFC 248 was also bloody and gruesome. A lot of fighters that participated on the card gave it their all that night and will be put on ice as they serve their mandatory medical suspensions.

Both Zhang and Joanna fought in what will probably be remembered as the greatest women’s mixed martial arts bout of all time. However, Beneil Dariush and Sean O’Malley also added to a massive amount of entertainment that the card provided.

List of Medical Suspensions

The Nevada State Athletic Commission issued its mandatory suspensions after the card(via MMA Mania). And, pretty much everyone involved in the success of the card will be forced to take some time off.,

Israel Adesanya : Needs X-rays of both feet. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until April 9; minimum suspension no contact until April 29.

: Needs X-rays of both feet. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until April 9; minimum suspension no contact until April 29. Zhang Weili : Suspended until May 5; no contact until April 22.

: Suspended until May 5; no contact until April 22. Joanna Jedrzejczyk : Suspended until May 5; no contact until April 22.

: Suspended until May 5; no contact until April 22. Beneil Dariush : Needs MRI on right knee. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until April 9.

: Needs MRI on right knee. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until April 9. Drakkar Klose : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Li Jingliang : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Alex Oliveira : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Max Griffin : Needs MRI on left shoulder. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7.

: Needs MRI on left shoulder. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7. Sean O’Malley : Needs X-ray on left foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7.

: Needs X-ray on left foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7. Jose Quinonez : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Mark Madsen : Needs X-ray on left foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7.

: Needs X-ray on left foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7. Rodolfo Vieira : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Gerald Meerschaert : Needs X-ray on left ankle. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7.

: Needs X-ray on left ankle. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7. Deron Winn : Suspended until April 7; no contact until March 29.

: Suspended until April 7; no contact until March 29. Giga Chikadze : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Danaa Batgerel : Needs X-ray on right foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7.

: Needs X-ray on right foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7. Guido Cannetti: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

Fight Salaries:

Israel Adesanya: $500,000 (no win bonus)

def. Yoel Romero: $350,000

Zhang Weili: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)

def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $106,000

Beneil Dariush: $140,000 (includes $70,000 win bonus)

def. Drakkar Klose: $40,000

Neil Magny: $152,000 (includes $76,000 win bonus)

def. Li Jingliang: $64,000

Alex Oliveira: $128,000 (includes $64,000 win bonus)

def. Max Griffin: $35,000

Sean O’Malley: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus)

def. Jose Quinonez: $33,000

Mark Madsen: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus)

def. Austin Hubbard: $12,000

Rodolfo Vieira: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Saparbek Safarov: $22,000

Gerald Meerschaert: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus)

def. Deron Winn: $12,000

Giga Chikadze: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Jamall Emmers: $10,000

Danaa Batgerel: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Guido Cannetti: $14,000

Taking Time Off

As fans can see, lots of fighters will need a long rest before they can get back to training. Surprisingly, both Joanna and Zhang will be suspended for the same duration of time as well as sharing when both fighters are allowed to train once again.