UFC 248 Face-Off Video: Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero Had Longest Staring Contest, Joe Rogan Stuck In Between

Romero, Adesanya’s Had Long Face-Off

UFC 248 PPV MMA event will go down tomorrow night (Sat, Mar. 7, 2020) at UFC 248 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner, undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will put his title on the line against “Soldier of God” Yoel Romero.

Romero 42, previously fought twice for UFC gold but ended up dropping both times. Tomorrow he will have another chance to grab the UFC gold. Romero is confident in his abilities and believes anything is possible at this age.

Earlier today at noon all the fighters made weight beside one, then later the ceremonial weigh-ins held this evening where all the fighters came to face off one final time.

Check out below Romero and Adesanya’s intense face-off:

Joanna and Zhang face-off:

In a recent video Romero gave an intense message before Adesanya’s fight:

” Muhammad [had] the best defense…in the heavyweight division. The best moves in the heavyweight [division]. But shorter man… dirty boxing… he beat him one time. Everything is possible in life…when you believe. When you believe, everything is possible. You have two hands. Like me. Everything is possible. Go. Go and take it. Whatever you want to do.”

Who ya got for tomorrow?