UFC 247 Weigh In Results: Jon Jones, Dominick Reyes Title Fight All Set

Weigh In Results For The UFC 247 PPV Event

UFC 247 is the second pay-per-view event of 2020. This is the result of the early weigh-ins from Friday morning.

UFC 247 goes down on Saturday, February 7th, at the Toyota Center in Houston Texas. It features two championship fights at the top of the bill. Valentina Shevchenko is looking to continue her dominant run against Kaitlyn Chookagain in the co-main event. Then Jon Jones will be the last fighter to make the walk, as he attempts to defend his Light Heavyweight strap against undefeated Dominick Reyes.

The fighters for UFC 247 took to the scales early Friday morning, to make their weight official. All 24 fighters made their respective marks. This is the results of the early weigh-ins.

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST)

Jon Jones (204lb) vs Dominick Reyes (205lb)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5lb) vs Katlyn Chookagian (124.5lb)

Juan Adams (266lb) vs Justin Tafa (265.5lb)

Mirsad Bektic (145lb) vs Dan Ige (145.5lb)

Ilir Latifi (246.5lb) vs Derrick Lewis (261.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN, 8pm EST)

Antonio Arroyo (186lb) vs Trevin Giles (185.5lb)

Andrea Lee (125.5lb) vs Lauren Murphy (125lb)

Alex Morono (171lb) vs Kalinn Williams (169lb)

Mario Bautista (135lb) vs Miles Johns (135lb)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:15 pm EST)

Journey Newson (135.5lb) vs Domingo Pilarte (135.5lb)

Andre Ewell (135.5lb) vs Jonathan Martinez (136lb)

Austin Lingo (145.5lb) vs Youssef Zalal (145.5lb)

Here is the video, courtesy of MMAFighting:

The fighters for UFC 247 will take the stage later this evening, for the ceremonial weigh-ins. Here, fans will get to see the fighters face off for the last time before the meet in the Octagon.

Who do you think wins in this weekend’s fights?