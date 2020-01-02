UFC Drops INCREDIBLE Promo Video for McGregor vs Cowboy

Rory Robinson
Donald Cerrone Conor Mcgregor
Image: @cowboycerrone @thenotoriousmma Instagram

UFC Releases Promo Video for UFC 246

For years, fans have enjoyed the content provided inside of the UFC’s octagon. On the other hand, fans have roasted the way the promotion has sold fights. Countless bad posters and graphics come to mind instantly while thinking of certain events. Plus, if the UFC were to put “Face the Pain” on iTunes, it would break streaming records. However, one thing the promotion excels at is delivering captivating promotional videos to get fans pumped up for matchups. And with UFC 246 around the corner, the UFC released an incredible promo video for Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone.

In less than 20 days, McGregor will face Cerrone at UFC 246. The main event bout marks the comeback of The Notorious One. Because McGregor is the biggest draw in company history, it’s only right that the UFC’s graphics department nail the monumental event.

Analyzing the Promo Video

The promotional video was released by the UFC via social media. The video captured some of the best moments throughout the career of each fighter. Additionally, they managed to sneak in some words exchanged by both men towards each other during previous encounters.

The minute-long video did an incredible job of highlighting both men’s achievements to really sell the fight. It made sure to capture the moment when McGregor captured both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles. But, at the same time, showcasing the various records that Cerrone holds in the company.

UFC 246

If fans weren’t excited about UFC 246 before, they certainly will be after seeing the video. Furthermore, the men are accompanied by a host of other excellent fighters to round out the card. Here are some of the other fights that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

ESPN Prelims

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi
Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Fight Pass Prelims

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
Justin Ledet vs. Aleksa Camur

