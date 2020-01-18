UFC 246: Conor Mcgregor vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Final Face-off Video

By
Alex Mendez
-
Conor Vs Cerrone
Conor Vs Cerrone - Screenshot Imgae via @UFC Twitter

Mcgregor vs. Cerrone Came Face To Face For Final Time Before UFC 246 Bout

UFC 26 PPV MMA event will go down tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 18, 2020) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The promotion held the weigh-ins earlier this afternoon, which is followed by ceremonial festivities where all the fighters came to face off one last time before there Saturday night fight.

Check here full UFC 246 weigh-in results, which include Alexa Grasso vs. Claudia Gadelha bout canceled.

