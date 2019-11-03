Video: UFC 244 Post-Fight Press Conference

Live Stream UFC 244 Post-Fight Press Conference

As soon as UFC 244 ends tonight (Saturday, November 2, 2019), the press conference will kick-off. You can hear the thoughts of winners and losers.

The event brought an entertaining BMF title bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz where ‘Gamebred‘ forces doctor stoppage and wins the title. Jairzinho Rozenstruik annihilated Andrei Arlovski, and Corey Anderson stopped Johnny Walker in the preliminary card, while Kevin Lee “Cro Copped” his way through dangerous prospect Gregor Gillespie.

The next three fights ended in a decision victory – Derrick Lewis outlasted Blagoy Ivanov, Stephen Thompson dominated Vicente Luque, while Darren Till bounced back with a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum.

The UFC 244 press conference is scheduled to start at 1:15 AM. Ladies and gentlemen, don’t miss it!