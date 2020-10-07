Bring a professional fighter isn’t all glitz and glamour. Even for competitors in the UFC, which is considered the pinnacle of the sport. Fighting is time-consuming, expensive, and more than likely doesn’t pay the bills. However, it’s the passion and love for the sport that keeps an athlete going. For Bellator fighter Tywan Claxton, the passion is clearly valued more than money in general. Which, is why Claxton turned down a job worth 250k per year, to continue fighting for Bellator as a full-time athlete.

Landing a job these days is hard to come by. Especially in the middle of a global pandemic, which caused many to lose the positions they already had. But, for Claxton, the decision wasn’t difficult to continue fighting at the highest level possible.

Claxton Shares Full Time Fighting Pursuit Over Full Time Job Offer

In his short three year career, Tywan has earned himself a 6-2 record. Although coming off of a loss against Jay Jay Wilson at Bellator 242, the future is still bright for “Air” Claxton. So bright, that a six-figure position isn’t enough to stop him from world champion aspirations.

Today i was offered a full stack developer position making 250,000 / year…did an interview for shits and giggles, really to test my knowledge, ended up getting the offer…today i decided i was a full time fighter… part time developer… at least until i hear #AndNew — Tywan “Air” Claxton (@tclax149) October 6, 2020

Court of Public Opinion

Like every decision made in the eyes of the public, the response to the statement was split down the middle. While jobs aren’t easy to come by during the virus, many though Tywan should jump at the offer for a secure future. However, people that align with his competitive nature believe that he should continue chasing his dreams to become a champion.

At the end of the day, it’s a risk. But, it’s a risk Tywan is willing to take. Hopefully, the decision to fight full time turns out to be the right one.