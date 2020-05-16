Mike Tyson Urges Francis Ngannou To Ramp Up Trash Talk In UFC

Tyson Tells Ngannou To Make Challenges

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes Francis Ngannou should ramp up his trash talking in the UFC.

Ngannou is currently on a four-fight winning streak following his devastating first-round knockout of Jairzinho Rozenstruik last weekend at UFC 249.

Having previously struggled to land an opponent until his fight with Rozenstruik was finalized, it looks like “The Predator” will have to remain on the sidelines even longer as he awaits the planned trilogy between current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

In the meantime, he should be making challenges if he’s looking to land a fight according to Tyson.

“You’ve got to go out there and make challenges,” Tyson told Ngannou on the latest episode of his podcast. “You’ve got to make your challenge here. … Go on television shows and say, ‘Why am I not fighting? I know you’re scared. Everybody is scared of me in the UFC. Have pride for your family — your mother, your father, your sister, your children all know you’re a coward. Show your family some pride. Put pride on your family’s name, you coward. Your family name is going down. You’re the head of your family and you’re a coward.’ “That’s what I would say. … ‘This is what you think about your family? This is what you think? Then that means I can have your wife. This is my family now.’ You’re a kind man. I’m a kind man, but I do it to get in their heads. I had to get in people’s heads.”

While it’s hard to imagine Ngannou going that route, he is taking some of what Tyson said and applying it.

After all, he has been calling out UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in recent days and the way things are going, it looks like a super fight between the pair may just happen.