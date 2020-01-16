Mike Tyson To Help With Recruitment, Marketing Of PFL Fighters

Tyson To Have A Bigger Role

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is primed to have another big year.

The PFL ended 2019 with the playoffs that crowned a number of millionaires including Kayla Harrison. And according to Forbes, the promotion closed a $50 million Series C funding round on Christmas Eve.

That brings their total funding to $100 million and will allow them to crown even more millionaires in the 2020 season.

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson was notably handing out checks during the recent playoffs and will also have a bigger role for the PFL. For one, he’s already hosting a new MMA show called “Mike Tyson’s New Fight Game” that previews PFL fights.

However, he will also be helping with recruiting and marketing efforts.

“Mike is going to help recruit and sharpen the marketing of some of our new fighters,” PFL co-founder Donn Davis said. “No one knows what it is like to be a champion more than Mike Tyson; how to become one and the pitfalls of being one, financially, emotionally and psychologically.”

Tyson is notably excited with the new role and is pleased to be working with an organization that rewards fighters for the entertainment value they bring.

“I’m excited to find and mentor the next generation of MMA world champions,” Tyson said. “PFL’s payscale is aligned with my principles of paying fighters more for the entertainment value they create. MMA fighters are also prizefighters, and when you enhance the prize, you enhance their ability to thrive outside the cage.”

With all these developments and the huge signing of former Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald last month, things are only looking up for the PFL.