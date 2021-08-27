Tyron Woodley Trashes ‘Vulture Of Combat Sports’ Jake Paul After Press Conference Scuffle

Things got heated between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul during the press conference ahead of their Showtime PPV boxing fight. However T-Wood is not intimidated or impressed with the antics from Jake and his entourage.

There had been a ton of trash talk between Paul and Woodley ahead of their crossover boxing match, but things got taken to the next level during the pre-fight press conference. A brawl nearly broke out when members of Jake’s team traded insults with and got in the face of Tyron’s mom, who is beloved in the MMA community.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, T-Wood broke down the level of anger he was feeling during this incident. He proceeded to mock the person who was talking to his mom, while making it clear that things almost got a lot more messy.

“When you disrespect, especially my mom, I’m going crazy. I’ve knocked people out before, because of that. So at the end of the day, I just really feel like the disrespect was at a level I wasn’t about to tolerate. I don’t care about the money, I don’t care about the pay-per-view, I don’t care about the fight. If the problem needed to be addressed, it was going to be addressed,” Woodley said. “A lot of his circle, and a lot of his corner people were upset. They were upset that I unveiled them. Y’all goofies, y’all weak, y’all lame, y’all corny, and y’all cheerleading another grown man. One of those guys was a boxer, and now you’re resorted back to a cheerleader? “I hear somebody going back and forth with my mom. We’re taking pictures and I’m like hold on, I leave and I’m like ‘Are you f—king talking to my mom, dawg?’ Like, we finna have a whole problem,” Woodley added. “At the end of the day, certain things won’t be tolerated. I’ll never tolerate that, I don’t care. I don’t care if the president is sitting right here. I don’t care if there’s a million armored cars.”

Tyron Woodley Not Impressed With Jake Paul

At this pre-fight press conference, Jake Paul showed up without a shirt, sporting some chains on his neck, and doing some shouting. Tyron Woodley is not impressed with the persona he feels Jake is trying to represent.

In fact, Tyron says that Jake is just trying to act out the things that he has seen on TV, to try to be cool Whether it is taking from rap culture or MMA culture, he says the YouTuber is just copying what he sees.

“I’m listening to the biggest, corniest, clout-chasing thing. Doing everything you think you’re supposed to do, think you’re supposed to say. Take my shirt off, got the Cleveland… like everything is just textbook what you’ve watched and you’re trying to replicate,” Woodley said. “He’s scared. He’s doing everything that he thinks he supposed to do. He’s saying the stuff, he’s wearing all the jewelry like he’s seeing in the rap videos, he’s screaming like he seen in all the MMA guys. You’re a vulture. You’re a vulture of culture and you’re a vulture of combat sports.”

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul will have the chance to settle their beef in the ring this Sunday night. This has become the biggest combat sports event of the weekend, and it will be interesting to watch.