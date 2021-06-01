Tyron Woodley Opens As Betting Underdog In Jake Paul Boxing Match

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul appears to have his next fight, against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. As shocking as it may seem, the former champ is opening as a betting underdog.

Woodley is not going to be the first former UFC fighter that the younger Paul brother has fought. In his third bout as a pro boxer, he took on Tyron’s friend and training partner Ben Askren, taking him out in the first round.

As for T-Wood, it has been a tough road since he lost his title to Kamaru Usman, in 2019. Competing against four men total, he has been unable to win a single round, with his last two bouts against Colby Covington and Vicente Luque ending in a finish.

Tyron Woodley An Underdog Against Jake Paul

After suffering his fourth straight defeat, Tyron Woodley was released by the UFC. This opened the door for him to take a fight against Jake Paul, following a few weeks of trash talking between the two, and an incident in the locker room prior to the Ben Askren fight.

Despite the extensive experience that Tyron has at the elite level of combat sports, it seems that the oddsmakers do not favor him to win this fight. According to several betting outlets, including ProBoxingOdds, Jake Paul is a slight favorite to get the win against the former champion.

As these odds currently stand, you would need to bet $155 to make $100 on Jake. On the other hand, if you put $100 on T-Wood and he is victorious, you will net $125.

It should be noted that there are a few factors that go into these odds, which will likely change as the fight draws closer. Part of it comes from the idea of inciting people to spend money, although the fact that Woodley has not looked like himself lately likely factors in as well.

Do you think Tyron should be the underdog in this fight? How do you see it playing out?