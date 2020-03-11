Tyron Woodley Puts Joe Rogan On Blast For Protecting ‘Prima Donna’s Israel Adesanya

Tyron Woodley Tears Into Joe Rogan For Commentary At UFC 248

Tyron Woodley heard the commentary that Joe Rogan gave during the UFC 248 broadcast. He had some choice words for the commentator, regarding the things he heard.

Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion, who had 4 title defenses, before losing his belt to Kamaru Usman. Although some of his fights have been exciting, two of his title defenses were widely regarded as being extremely boring. In particular, his UFC 214 bout set the record for least amount of strikes thrown in a title fight.

However this record from Woodley was broken last weekend, at UFC 248. Even though the main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero broke that record, Joe Rogan and the rest of the commentary team did not mention that fact. This was in stark contrast to the way Tyron felt he was treated when he had a similar performance, years prior. He decided to vent this frustration in the replies of an Instagram post, which featured a quote from Adesanya.

“Funny how no one got into Rogan’s ear piece, and let him know he broke the record for least amount of strikes thrown in a title fight,” Woodley responded to the above post. “No shitting on their pre Madonna. Just excuses and exceptions. How convenient.”

Obviously Woodley is trying to call Adesanya a prima donna, but even then the comparison is not necessarily apt. Regardless, he does have a decent point about the inconsistency between this, and how he was treated. The commentary team, and Dana White really tore into Tyron for his performance, but they are defending Izzy at every turn.

Then again, it is not a secret that Dana White and Tyron Woodley are not exactly good friends. The same seemingly applies to Joe Rogan, as well.