Tyron Woodley Says Jake Paul Boxing Match Will Be ‘Easiest Fight’ And ‘Biggest Payday’ Of His Career

Some fans were shocked at the news that former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley would be fighting YouTube boxer Jake Paul. After hearing an explanation from T-Wood though, it all makes a lot more sense.

Woodley had an altercation with the younger Paul brother during Jake’s bout with Tyron’s friend and training partner Ben Askren. When that fight ended quickly, a storm of trash talk would come from both men, who claimed that they would be able to knock each other out.

So with Tyron’s recent departure from the UFC on the back of a 4-fight skid, the door was open for Showtime to book a fight between he and Jake. That was precisely what they did too, with the bout being set for August, as T-Wood opened as a betting underdog for the bout.

Tyron Woodley Is Doing It For The Money

Heading into this fight, it goes without saying that Tyron Woodley is full of confidence. In spite of the fact that he is lost his last four in a row, he still believes that he has the power to put away the YouTube star.

According to a report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Tyron feels like this will be the easiest fight of his entire career, as well as his biggest payday. This, added to the desire for him to rid the combat sports world of Jake is why he took this fight.

“‘Easiest fight of my career & biggest purse of my career all in one night. Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can’t wait to shut this b*tch up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports.’ – Woodley” Helwani wrote.

Time will tell if Tyron Woodley is able to do what he hopes to in this fight with Jake Paul. That being said, considering the fact that his last two losses both came by way of finish, anything can happen in this matchup.