Tyron Woodley Awards $5K To Fan For Creating Meme About His KO Loss To Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley seems to be taking his KO loss to Jake Paul in stride.

The Fight

Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury on December 18th. Unfortunately, Fury was forced to pull out of the fight last minute due to a rib injury. The fight was then offered to Tyron Woodley to step in on short notice and save the main event. This would serve as a rematch between Woodley and Paul.

After 5 somewhat lackluster rounds, out of nowhere Jake Paul throws a crushing right hand that gets through just as Woodley was dropping his guard. The right hand lands flush and Woodley is knocked out instantly. He falls straight forward, lands on his face making it even more dramatic and that much more viral worthy.

Having Some Fun With It

Despite the horrible night for Woodley and the overwhelming internet buzz, Woodley was still a good sport about it. The former UFC Champion decided to join in on the joke.

He offered a $5,000 payout to whichever fan could create the funniest meme of his knockout. As expected, it wouldn’t take long for the internet to catch onto this.

Woodley Found His Winner

After 24 hours of scouring the internet for memes about him, Woodley had selected a contest winner. He displayed the fan’s name and their meme on his Instagram account. The $5,000 would go to famed visual effects specialist, Chris Ashley.

The influencer would create the following video equipped with many pop culture references. It was nothing short of hilarious to Woodley.

This no doubt made one fan’s Christmas a lot more exciting. It also showed that Woodley is not mentally defeated and is still taking it all with a grain of salt. He even added a nice little message along with the Instagram post.

“Merry Christmas! Spread some love and do some good.” Woodley wrote on Instagram.

It is unclear when we might see Woodley back in action but one thing is for sure… he may have lost the boxing match, but he hasn’t lost his sense of humor.