Tyron Woodley ‘Don’t Want No Smoke,’ Turned Down Gilbert Burns Fight

Gilbert Burns Accuses Tyron Woodley Of Turning Down A Fight With Him

When Tyron Woodley was left without an opponent for his UFC London main event fight, many names came up as replacements. However one person he has seemingly no interest in fight is Gilbert Burns.

Burns is coming off of a big win in his last fight over Demian Maia, knocking out the BJJ expert. However Burns is prepared to make a quick turnaround, as he volunteered to face Woodley just one week later. T-Wood was left with nobody to fight, when visa issues from the coronavirus forced Leon Edwards to be unable to make the move to the U.S.

However it seems that Woodley is not interested in taking this fight. In a post to Gilbert’s Twitter, he accused the former welterweight champ of refusing the fight.

“Man🤦🏾‍♂️ Shame on this former champ he said He is on killer mode! No you’re not you don’t want no smoke! I will see u soon @TWooodley thanks @danawhite @seanshelby and my manager @AliAbdelaziz00 to try to make this fight! I’m always available to fight but this guys talk to much 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Instead, it would appear that Woodley is eyeing a fight with former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. BJPenn.com’s Cole Shelton claims that sources confirmed that Tyron turned down the fight with Gilbert, in exchange for one with RDA.

Sources tell me Tyron Woodley did turn down Gilbert Burns as they are pushing for the RDA fight this weekend at a location TBD. #UFC — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) March 16, 2020

On the other hand, Tyron Woodley has himself said that his number one choice for a replacement is Colby Covington. The two have a long lasting beef, and Colby was one of the first to volunteer his services to Tyron. Whoever the UFC decides to go with, there will still be the issue of finding a place to put on the fight. Nevertheless, Dana White continues to insist that the fights will proceed as planned.