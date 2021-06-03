Tyron Woodley Plans To Keep Boxing After Jake Paul Fight: ‘You Won’t Put Me On The Clearance Rack’

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is making his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul in August. However he says that the money is so good that he will keep boxing after this.

When he parted ways with the UFC, Woodley was on the back of a four fight losing streak. What started with losing his title to Kamaru Usman resulted in not a single round won across four bouts, with the last two being stoppage defeats.

Then, seemingly out of the blue, it was revealed that T-Wood had signed to face YouTube boxer Jake Paul in a Showtime Boxing main event. The two had a bit of beef stemming from Jake’s fight with Tyron’s friend Ben Askren, and now they have the chance to settle things in the ring.

Tyron Woodley Plans To Keep Boxing

When he faces Jake Paul in the boxing ring, this will be the first professional bout that Tyron Woodley has had in the world of boxing. However he does not plan on this being the last one.

Speaking in a recent interview, the former welterweight champ made it clear that he planned to continue boxing after this fight. He says that the money he is making is too good, and it gives him the opportunity to fight in different weight classes that MMA does not allow.

“I think I box some more, you know what I mean? I want to fight twice this year. I fight him August 28th and I think around November I’ll be ready to box again. I don’t know exactly who, what, when, how, but I know that me going out here and doing work is really going to put me in a position to open up other windows,” Woodley said. “Who knows what’s next, but this might open the door for me to fight at different weights. Fighting at 190, and then having to go back to 170 is like ugh, the amount of money I’m going to make from this fight is going to be quite a bit different than some of the other UFC fights or maybe different promotions that may want me to do MMA fights, but if you want me to do MMA at 170, now the bag is stupid. “The best thing that’s happened in the last 72 hours, I’m smiling at my market value, and where it’s at. You won’t put me on the clearance rack, I won’t be in no isle 9,” Woodley added.

Responding To Jake Paul

Ahead of this fight, Jake Paul predicted that he will be able to knock Tyron Woodley out in the second. Not surprisingly, this is something that T-Wood did not take too kindly to, laughing hysterically at these remarks.

Tyron went on to say that Jake is crazy if he believes that he will knock out the former champ. Moreover, he reiterated that this will be an easy fight for him, simply because of how much he is going to train for it.

“It don’t matter if he said the second round, or the eighth round, or ever. There was a quote that Muhammad Ali said years ago, I’m probably going to mess it up so I’m going to paraphrase it. He said if you ever dream of knocking me out, wake up and apologize. That’s my comment to Jake,” Woodley said with a laugh. “When I said this is going to be the easiest fight and the biggest payday of my career, that’s just truth. That’s not because he’s an easy fight, it’s because I’m going to train my ass off and make it an easy fight. That’s different. There’s a difference between being prepared and being cocky. “I’m going to make it an easy fight because I’m going to work my ass off in the training room,” Woodley continued. “I’m going to be ready to roll. I’m excited about this. To be honest, I haven’t been excited for a fight in a very long time, and I’m excited about this fight.”

How do you see the boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul going? Do you want to see Tyron continue to box after this fight?