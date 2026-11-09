Tye Ruotolo Plans To Defend Both ONE Titles, Eyes Future Muay Thai Fight

Tye Ruotolo wants to defend both of his ONE championships rather than choose one sport. In a written interview published by the promotion on November 9, the new lightweight MMA champion identified health and frequent competition as priorities alongside his welterweight submission grappling reign.

He left the order of defenses open, without naming an opponent or date. Ruotolo said he would return home to enjoy the win and await a deserving challenger. He also raised Muay Thai as a future possibility, not an announced third-sport booking.

Reflecting on his preparation, he said striking had taken priority because he trusted his grappling advantage. He recalled pre-fight emotions briefly disrupting his focus before a jab helped him settle. His report of feeling unhurt was his own assessment. Ruotolo also expressed gratitude and happiness at becoming a two-sport champion.

Two belts, two different competitive demands

The official athlete record identifies Ruotolo as champion in separate disciplines, not two MMA weight classes. His grappling championship began with the inaugural title contest against Magomed Abdulkadirov in November 2023. The profile lists subsequent decision victories over Jozef Chen, Dante Leon and Pawel Jaworski among his submission grappling results. It records his ONE debut as a submission win against Garry Tonon. His unbeaten promotional record now combines twelve appearances across MMA and submission grappling.

His MMA path began with a second-round submission of Adrian Lee, followed by a first-round submission against Shozo Isojima. Beating Christian Lee was his third professional MMA victory. That championship changed hands on November 6 at The Inner Circle 37 in Bangkok. MiddleEasy’s Ruotolo-Lee result coverage documents the completed fight.

Maintaining both titles means preparing for different formats. Under ONE’s published rules, a submission grappling championship match lasts one ten-minute round, whereas an MMA championship is scheduled for five five-minute rounds. MMA also incorporates striking, with judges evaluating the contest as a whole rather than adding individual round scores. The promotion’s MMA criteria prioritize near-finishes and damage ahead of positional control, takedowns and aggression.

Grappling decisions instead begin with legitimate submission attempts, called catches. Aggression separates athletes when catches are equal or absent. Stalling can bring warnings or yellow cards, with a yellow card negating a catch. That distinction matters to a champion moving between submission-only competition and bouts where strikes can force a finish. His existing grappling results and newer MMA run therefore represent different competitive assignments, even though both reward his ground skills.

Magomedov has asked for the MMA opportunity

Magomed Magomedov has already made a public case for challenging. In ONE’s separate November 9 written interview, the unbeaten newcomer argued that beating Lucas Gabriel warranted consideration and expressed confidence in matching his wrestling against Ruotolo. Those were his arguments for selection, not confirmation that ONE had granted the request.

The Bahraini representative improved to 16-0 with that split-decision victory at ONE Fight Night 49. He nevertheless rated his performance at six or seven out of ten and credited Gabriel as a difficult opponent. Ruotolo’s newer statement did not specifically accept that challenge or establish which championship comes next. The Magomedov title-fight request preceded this latest interview with the newly crowned champion.