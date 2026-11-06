Tye Ruotolo Submits Christian Lee In Round One To Win ONE Lightweight MMA Title

Tye Ruotolo is the new ONE lightweight MMA world champion. He submitted Christian Lee with a rear-naked choke at 2:08 of the first round in the main event of The Inner Circle 37 on Friday, November 6, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The official result gives Ruotolo another championship alongside his welterweight submission grappling belt.

ONE’s completed fight report also confirms a $100,000 performance bonus from chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Ruotolo moves to 3-0 in MMA and becomes the promotion’s first athlete to hold world titles in both MMA and submission grappling. Lee remains the welterweight MMA champion; that championship was not the belt being contested in Bangkok.

Round 1: Ruotolo drops Lee and finishes the choke

Lee opened the round behind his jab and switched to southpaw to match Ruotolo. He also talked at the challenger while attacking with low kicks. Ruotolo maintained his guard and movement, then offered a spinning kick before the decisive exchange.

The finish began on the feet, not with a prolonged takedown battle. Ruotolo connected with a right hook and a left hand that put Lee down. He advanced through side control into mount. Lee escaped that position but exposed his back, giving Ruotolo the opening to establish control and attack the neck.

Ruotolo secured the rear-naked choke. Lee tried to remove the choking hand, but could not escape and tapped. The official finish time ended the contest inside its opening round, with no later rounds or judges’ decision required.

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Two Lee brothers, three MMA submission wins

Ruotolo’s route to this opportunity had already brought him into contact with the Lee family. His official record lists a second-round submission of Christian’s younger brother Adrian in his MMA debut, followed by a first-round submission of Shozo Isojima. Those were his first two professional MMA victories, not an extensive record built before arriving in ONE.

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That sequence explains the family stakes around Friday’s title defense: Christian was trying to beat the fighter who had handed Adrian his first professional defeat. Instead, Ruotolo has now submitted both brothers. His record lists the Adrian finish at 4:14 of round two and the Isojima finish at 2:26 of round one.

The grappling championship came earlier. ONE’s athlete profile records Ruotolo winning the inaugural welterweight submission grappling title against Magomed Abdulkadirov in November 2023. He defended that championship before following twin brother Kade into MMA. Friday’s victory adds a different sport’s title rather than replacing the grappling belt.

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What the defeat means for Christian Lee

For Lee, the defeat changes the lightweight championship picture after a long history at the top of the division. His official profile records his first lightweight title win over Shinya Aoki in 2019. He later regained that belt by stopping Ok Rae Yoon in the second round of their rematch at ONE 160.

Lee added the welterweight MMA championship by stopping Kiamrian Abbasov in the fourth round at ONE on Prime Video 4 in 2022. That second belt made him a two-division MMA champion. Ruotolo’s new distinction is different: his two championships span MMA and submission grappling, rather than two MMA weight classes.

Lee’s latest previous result was a second-round TKO of Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 173, following a no-contest in their earlier meeting. His current official record now lists the Ruotolo submission immediately above those entries. The new loss therefore ends this lightweight defense, while leaving his separate welterweight championship outside Friday’s result.