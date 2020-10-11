The UFC is back in action tonight for UFC Fight Island 5. Up next a heavyweight showdown draws near. UFC legend Ben Rothwell (38-12) faces off against fellow veteran Marcin Tybura (19-6). Live on ESPN+ from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Rothwell takes the center of the octagon and unleashes a rally of punches straight away. Rothwell engages in a clinch and lands a right hand. Tybura lands to the body. Tybura eats a leg kick and lands a right hand. Right hand lands for Tybura but Rothwell retaliates. Nice right hook from Tybura. Rothwell lands a one-two combination. Jab lands for Rothwell. Both fighters land in a flurry. Rothwell eats a jab as he tries to advance. Nice jab again from Tybura. Rothwell lands a right hand and a kick to the body. Rothwell lands a left hook to the body and Tybura lands a kick to the body. Overhand right lands for Rothwell but he eats another body kick. Uppercut misses for Tybura, Rothwell lands a combination in the clinch. Right hand lands for Rothwell, he then falls down as he throws a head kick. End of the round.

10-9 Rothwell

Round 2

Leg kick lands for Rothwell but he eats a right hand right after. Left hand lands for Rothwell, Tybura retaliates. Leg kick lands for Tybura. Rothwell forces the clinch and lands a combination. Rothwell pins Tybura to the fence. Tybura breaks free and lands a right hook. Leg kick lands for Rothwell followed by a body shot. Short uppercut lands for Tybura, Rothwell lands an uppercut of his own. Tybura lands a knee in the clinch. Rothwell lands a combination. Tybura ducks and attempts a takedown but fails. Tybura lands a knee, he follows with a right hand. Uppercut lands for Tybura. Rothwell eats a straight left hand and retaliates. Jab and left hook lands for Tybura. One-two combination lands for Rothwell. Tybura lands an uppercut as the round ends.

10-9 Tybura

Round 3

Right hand lands for Tybura but he eats a leg kick. Tybura shows some great head movement and breaks away from the clinch before landing a kick to the body. Rothwell looks to apply some pressure but eats a right hand. Both fighters land in the pocket. Uppercut lands for Tybura, he ducks and gets a takedown. Tybura stays on top and lands some ground and pound. Tybura keeps Rothwell pinned against the fence and lands some ground and pound. Elbows land for Tybura. Rothwell eats a lot of punches but tries to fight from his back. Elbows keep landing for Tybura. End of the round.

10-9 Tybura

Official results: Marcin Tybura defeats Ben Rothwell by unanimous decision. (30-27×3)

Check the highlights below: