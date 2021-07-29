Two Suspects Have Been Named In Connection To Murder Of City Kickboxing Fighter Fau Vake

It has been a few months since training partner to the likes of Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker, Fau Vake was murdered. Now two of these suspects involved in his death have been named.

25-year old Vake was a former XFC middleweight champ who trained out of City Kickboxing in New Zealand. It was revealed a few months ago that he had died after being attacked by three men, getting struck from behind while not looking, and hitting his head on concrete.

Initially it was decided by the courts to keep the names of the three men being charged with manslaughter. However according to reports, two of the three men have now been named, as Semisie Pomale and Siofillisi Paongo waived their rights to stay anonymous, and are being charged with assault. The third man, who remains unnamed until the trial starts in October of 2022, is being charged with manslaughter against Fau, and wounding with intent to injure in relation to another victim.

Fau Vake Will Be Missed

In the wake of the death of Fau Vake, nearly the entirety of City Kickboxing offered messages of mourning and sadness. Between Israel Adesanya, Eugene Bareman, Dan Hooker, and more, it is clear that he was a valuable part of the gym and a friend to all of these men.

Hopefully when these three men face justice, it will ease the minds of those who knew Toko. Although Dan Hooker made his feelings about the men quite known, when news broke about two of the three suspects having their names revealed, as he called them all coward with a post to his Twitter.

“Cowards the lot of em,” he wrote.

Cowards the lot of em. https://t.co/jH1yJ9e3wl — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) July 29, 2021

It is extremely unfortunate that Fau Vake had to lose his life at such a young age, and in such an awful fashion. One can only hope that justice will prevail in this situation.