Twitter User Threatens to Rape And Kill Michael Bisping’s Daughter, Bisping Fires Back At Him

Professional fighters rarely get threatened due to their status. Regular people would certainly think twice before uttering threats to somebody like Michael Bisping in real life. But on the Internet and with the cover of anonymity, it is not rare to see a few people go at UFC fighters and threaten them with various things. Some threats can even go a level further which is the case in this particular situation.

Former UFC middleweight champion color commentator Michael Bisping has been the recent target of some threats from an anonymous Twitter user. The user threatened to kill and rape Bisping’s daughter “in the name of Allah“.

“Your daughter will be impregnated in the name of Allah. Wrote anothony_lema67, ” Your daughter will be molested in the name of Allah, she will feel a brown c**k inside her. Your daughter is dead, she will be raped and kill in front of you.”

Bisping then went on to share an image of the tweet with caption “Would love to meet this a**hole”. The tweet has since been deleted.

Although Bisping’s anger was legitimate, after a response from user, he did agree that this person doesn’t represent the muslim community or the religion of Islam in any way, shape or form.