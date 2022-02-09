Tai Tuivasa Is Down To Drink A Beer From Derrick Lewis’s Cup

Tai Tuivasa is willing to drink beer out of anything… including Derrick Lewis’s cup.

Shoey!

The #11 UFC Heavyweight contender has made absolute waves, winning his last 4 fights by KO. After each of them, Tuivasa would lace up his signature move, a ‘shoey’. Tuivasa has downed plenty of beer-filled shoes in his amazing run in the Octagon. He’s a man of many talents, with this drinking celebration being one of them.

‘Bam Bam’ is banging on the the top 10 heavyweight rankings, but he first has to face fellow slugger Derrick Lewis in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Lewis wouldn’t consider himself a fan of Tuivasa’s ‘shoeys’, believing they were disgusting. Lewis recognizes his feet smelling ‘cheesy’ so don’t expect him to do one anytime soon.

Tuivasa Wants To Drink Out Of A Ball Guard

It may not be everybody’s of tea, but Tuivasa is looking to take his shoey game to a whole new level. Instead of chugging beers out of soles, he wouldn’t mind drinking a beer or two out of Derrick Lewis’s cup. The cup story is not an ordinary one. Lewis threw his cup from his pants into the crowd after his last fight. A fan would catch it and keep it.

“[Derrick Lewis] can throw [his cup] to me when I win and I’ll do a ‘cuppy’ out of his ball guard then.” Tuivasa told MiddleEasy and others at UFC 271 media day.

Oddly enough, Lewis said a similar thing a few days ago. He believes that method would top Tuivasa’s iconic shoey.

Who will end up doing a cuppy at UFC 271? Lewis or Tuivasa?