Tsuyoshi Sudario, King Edokpolo Get December 31 Date For RIZIN Japan GP Final

Tsuyoshi Sudario and King Edokpolo have a new date for the RIZIN Japan heavyweight grand prix final. The promotion confirmed on November 3 that they will meet at Super RIZIN 6 on December 31 at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, under MMA rules over three five-minute rounds at 120 kilograms.

The final had been scheduled for RIZIN 55 on November 8. RIZIN’s September 25 written announcement explained that Edokpolo had injured his shoulder and the contest would not proceed on that card. At the time, the organization left New Year’s Eve as a possibility rather than a confirmed replacement date.

Tuesday’s announcement makes the year-end meeting official after the postponement left the tournament without a confirmed finish date. Both finalists earned their places on the same August card, and each now has an opportunity to end the year with the Japan tournament crown.

Sudario Returns To The Final After Stopping Ryo Sakai

Sudario earned his place in the Japan tournament final at RIZIN 54 on August 11. The official results table records a first-round TKO against Ryo Sakai after four minutes, 26 seconds, with the referee stopping the fight following kicks on the ground.

That win brought him back from an unsuccessful run in RIZIN’s earlier heavyweight grand prix. He lost a unanimous decision to Jose Augusto in May 2025. The distinction matters: this December matchup decides the Japan tournament, rather than repeating the stage of the international competition in which he previously exited.

A former sumo wrestler, Sudario began his professional MMA career in September 2020 and has been competing in RIZIN since that debut. His official profile lists him at 190 centimeters tall with a 193-centimeter reach, leaving him the shorter man in the rescheduled final.

Edokpolo Brings Three RIZIN Finishes Into The Matchup

Edokpolo advanced on the same August card by knocking out Mikio Ueda. RIZIN records a standing-knee finish 47 seconds into the second round. That result extended a promotional record built entirely on stoppages, after earlier victories against Takakenshin and Sakai.

His debut in the organization came on December 31, 2024, when he stopped Takakenshin in the opening round. He then defeated Sakai by second-round TKO in March 2025. Those three appearances establish his route to the final.

The Osaka-born heavyweight is listed at 204 centimeters tall with a 217.5-centimeter reach. His current profile identifies him as the Rumble heavyweight champion and describes training with Alex Pereira and Pereira’s coach Plinio Cruz. The final puts that developing MMA career against an opponent with a longer promotional history.

In his own Japanese-language written post on November 3, Edokpolo thanked the people supporting him and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to compete on the year-end stage. He described himself as one victory from the tournament’s summit and pledged to win and become a leading heavyweight figure.

Year-End Event Details

Super RIZIN 6 currently has a provisional 11 a.m. door opening and 1 p.m. start, both Japan time. Those are event-wide times, not an advertised walkout time for the heavyweight final. The official event notice has not yet detailed its full broadcast and pay-per-view arrangements.

Fan-club and RIZIN 100 CLUB ticket presales begin at noon on November 4, ahead of the November 22 general sale. The card also includes the Saori Oshima–Natasha Kuziutina title fight and the Mikuru Asakura–Luiz Gustavo rematch.