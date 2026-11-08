Tsukasa Mizoguchi Chokes Out Taichi Nakajima In 22 Seconds At RIZIN 55 (Highlights)

Tsukasa Mizoguchi needed just 22 seconds to finish Taichi Nakajima in his RIZIN debut on November 8. The bantamweight newcomer put the former Pancrase champion unconscious with a choke at RIZIN 55 in Chiba.

At LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY, the 61-kilogram matchup was scheduled for three five-minute rounds. The early takedown attempt instead provided the decisive opening.

Round 1: Mizoguchi catches Nakajima’s takedown entry

RIZIN’s written round report describes Mizoguchi taking a southpaw stance and lifting Nakajima’s leg with a low kick. Nakajima responded by shooting low. Mizoguchi wrapped his left arm around the neck and completed the choke, putting Nakajima out.

The official result lists a technical submission by rear-naked choke at 0:22 of Round 1. There were no subsequent rounds or scorecards.

A striking prospect wins with a choke

The finish offered a different introduction from the striking credentials that preceded Mizoguchi. RIZIN’s biography records 113 kickboxing bouts, with 106 victories, before his move into professional MMA. His father introduced him to striking as a child, and he later gained experience training in Thailand.

Mizoguchi’s professional MMA debut came in GLADIATOR in September 2022. He stopped Ryoma Asai in 14 seconds after a left hook and follow-up punches. He then beat Takato Takahashi by split decision and finished Kosuke Eda, establishing an unbeaten start through three appearances.

His next MMA outing took him to ONE Friday Fights 104 in April 2025. RIZIN’s profile describes a left hook and ground punches ending his fight with Ezekiel Isidro one second before the opening round ended. He therefore arrived for his RIZIN debut with four wins and three knockouts; the choke supplied a new kind of finish against a substantially more experienced opponent.

Nakajima’s comeback meets an abrupt setback

Nakajima’s route to this matchup had included a retirement announcement and a return. According to RIZIN’s biography, he declared his retirement after losing to Joji Goto in November 2025, reversed that decision and joined JAPAN TOP TEAM in March 2026.

He returned in May against Junya Hibino at DEEP. A right straight produced a knockdown before Nakajima finished with ground punches. That win set up his attempt to rebuild on RIZIN’s stage against Mizoguchi.

The veteran had already held the Pancrase bantamweight championship. He won an interim belt against Rui Imura in December 2021 and later became full champion, unifying the title in April 2023. His RIZIN record also included wins over Ryo Okada and CORO, alongside defeats against Vugar Karamov, Soo Chul Kim and Goto.

A generational matchup ends quickly

At the September announcement, RIZIN presented this as a meeting between a 37-year-old veteran and a prospect with only four MMA appearances. Its written account recorded Nakajima acknowledging the younger man’s potential and Mizoguchi emphasizing the wrestling and jiu-jitsu preparation behind his striking.

In RIZIN’s immediate written winner statement, Mizoguchi thanked roughly 100 traveling supporters. He described himself as still developing, expressed an ambition to represent RIZIN’s bantamweights overseas and requested another appearance at a suitable pace. No next fight was announced.