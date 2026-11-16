Tsukasa Mizoguchi would prefer his next RIZIN appearance in Kobe or Osaka rather than rush into a New Year’s Eve fight. In the promotion’s November 10 written post-fight interview, he emphasized preparation before accepting another showcase. The Japanese-language responses are paraphrased here in English.

That outlook followed his 22-second debut victory over Taichi Nakajima on November 8. RIZIN’s official report records a first-round technical submission by rear-naked choke in their 61-kilogram contest. Its account describes a southpaw low kick lifting Nakajima’s leg, a low takedown entry in response, and Mizoguchi wrapping his left arm around the neck to complete the finish.

Mizoguchi said he wanted to avoid following the breakthrough with an underwhelming performance. His longer-term ambition includes representing RIZIN overseas and eventually challenging himself in the UFC, but he assessed his development at only about three percent. He wanted sponsorship money to support training trips to Thailand and Australia.

He also explained that his grappling was less limited than spectators might assume. A jiu-jitsu purple belt, he trained with black belt Homare Sugio and described the choke as a practiced position rather than a preselected finish. He said the quick ending revealed almost none of his striking.

In his immediate winner’s remarks, reproduced separately in the official result report, Mizoguchi thanked roughly 100 supporters who had traveled despite the event not taking place in Osaka. He already spoke of carrying the promotion’s bantamweight division abroad, while asking to compete again on his own timing. The later interview gave that request a more specific local preference; neither statement announced a booked opponent or a confirmed return date.

Preparation Remains Mizoguchi’s Priority

His own November 8 written message likewise emphasized steady preparation instead of trying to exceed his current capabilities. Mizoguchi thanked Nakajima, supporters and critics, and said he would start building again from the following day. That post supports the patient approach in the later Q&A; it is not a separate fight announcement.

The need to prepare has a concrete place in his recent career. RIZIN’s biography says lumbar spondylolysis and a fractured right hand prevented his planned March 2024 appearance on ABEMA’s fighting competition. Those are historical injuries, not newly reported problems following Nakajima. He subsequently competed in Muay Thai in Thailand and won his April 2025 ONE debut with a left hook and follow-up ground punches. That striking background explains the contrast with his submission introduction in RIZIN, without making the short bout evidence that his overall development is complete.